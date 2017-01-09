Save Cheyenne raises money to challenge Strawberry Fields land deal

-
Strawberry Fields photograph by John Fielder.
On Sunday, backers of an effort to overturn the city's deal to trade Strawberry Fields open space to The Broadmoor got together at Rico's downtown to raise money to fund their legal challenge.
Save Cheyenne, a nonprofit that sprang amid debate last year over the land swap, has appealed a district judge's ruling in the city's favor to the Colorado Court of Appeals, arguing that the 189-acre tract is dedicated park land. Voters approved its acquisition in 1885. Therefore, it can't be sold or traded without voters' permission, Save Cheyenne argues
.
We checked in with Save Cheyenne president Richard Skorman to see how things went. Here's his report:
At yesterday's fundraiser, we sold 10 framed pastels of Strawberry Fields by Missye Bonds, 3 John Fielder photographs of Strawberry Fields and a dozen calendars of Strawberry Fields wildflowers. We also raised some cash. The total of everything was $3838.00. Well over 125 people came to the event yesterday and enthusiasm for our cause is still strong.
The goal, he says, is to raise $40,000 to $50,000 for this next phase of legal challenges for the Appeal. So there's a lot more to do.
If you want to donate, here's how:
• On paypal on-line at savecheyenne.org
or through Save Cheyenne on Facebook
.
• Or donors can write a check to Save Cheyenne P.O. Box 60298 CS, CO 80960 or drop cash or check by Poor Richard's Bookstore, 9a.m. to 9p.m. everyday.
• Also, the Missye Bonds and John Fielder Art Show will be up for 3 months, (there are 20 more Missye's to sell, and three more John Fielder photos).
• On Sunday, February 12th, a pre-Valentine's Day fundraiser is planned, called "Be Mine, Strawberry Fields Forever Steve Barta and Friends Concert" at the Gold Room of the Mining Exchange from 3-5p.m. Contact 578-5513 or skormy@aol.com
for tickets and information. Tickets can be bought at the door. More details to come, including another book signing opportunity with Fielder.