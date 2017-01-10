Glenn chosen as El Paso County Commission president

-
Darryl Glenn: You can call him Mr. President.
For the first time since he was first elected six years ago, El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn has been chosen by his fellow commissioners to chair the board.
Of course, now the position is called president, not chair, so it's President Glenn for the next year.
Newcomer Mark Waller, who was appointed in July to Amy Lathen's unexpired term and elected in November, was chosen as vice president pro tempore. Waller is a former state representative. (Lathen resigned early to take a job with a political activist group.)
Rounding out the board are Stan VanderWerf, Longinos Gonzalez Jr. and Peggy Littleton.
Glenn and Littleton are paid $87,300 a year, while the three newcomers are collecting an annual salary of $113,490 due to a change in the state law made in 2015.
After Glenn lost his bid for a U.S. Senate seat
in November, he announced formation of his new political consulting firm
with his new wife.
The commission president often is called upon to sign documents and represent the county at various functions.