UPDATE: PPACG's MacDonald sees contract canceled

File photo
MacDonald: After nearly 20 years with PPACG, the board terminated his contract on Wednesday.
UPDATE:
PPACG board chair Andy Pico reports that MacDonald's contract was terminated with the board giving the required 30 days notice. Cancellation is effective Feb. 10.
The notice was given without cause, Pico noted.
"So we just said enough, thanks for your service, goodbye," he says. "We're starting a nationwide search for that."
Pico also says two other staffers who were placed on leave in December are pending resolution.
———ORIGINAL POST 11:52 A.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11, 2017 —————————
Rob MacDonald's contract with the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments was terminated without cause today by the PPACG board.
The termination comes after MacDonald was placed on paid administration leave
for an indefinite period last month.
No word on the status of two other employees, Craig Caspar and Bev Majewski, who also were placed on indefinite leave on Dec. 22.
