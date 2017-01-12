A handy guide to upcoming local actions around inauguration day

Do you have a gnawing pit of dread in your stomach? You know, the one that wells up every time you see, hear or even think about what’s going on in our federal government right now? If so, this post is for you!

Find below a handy guide to all upcoming opportunities for good, ol’ fashion direct action in the Springs area. Showing up not only strengthens the resistance to certain people and policies, but it also strengthens the networks we’ll need if we’re to have any say over our fate in the coming years.

Naomi Pueo Wood

Thursday, January 12

Informational and planning meeting with Indivisible Central Colorado

Meet to discuss strategies for holding representatives accountable. Indivisible Central Colorado is a new, local branch of a national movement founded by a handful of unnamed former congressional staffers who wrote a nifty guide to holding power to account. Per organizers’ description:





This is a group for residents of Congressional District 5 (Rep. Doug Lamborn which covers Chaffee, El Paso, Fremont, Park, and Teller counties in their entirety) who are concerned about Donald J. Trump's alarming agenda and the rise of so-called ‘Alt-right’ nationalist movement. We will not only be actively engaging Rep. Lamborn (R), but also Senators Michael Bennet (D) and Cory Gardner (R). Ultimately, this is a non-partisan group for anyone, Republican, Democrat, or Independent, who is concerned about Trump's policies and behavior.

Head to the Annex Room in the Pikes Peak Library District’s East Library at 5550 N. Union Boulevard at 5 p.m. to get involved.

Sunday, January 15

Our First Stand: Save Healthcare

Congressional Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, have called for rallies across the country to show opposition to Republicans’ health care agenda. Unite Colorado Springs, a progressive activist organization, has honored the request, calling on all those who don’t want to see Obamacare, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security or Planned Parenthood totally decimated to come express that in public. “Our First Stand,” organizers have dubbed the rally, signaling that, yes, there’s more to come.

Bring yourself and a sign to the steps of City Hall at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 15

COS SURJ community meeting

Learn about strategies for resisting deportation and other threats to immigrant, Muslim and LGBTQ communities. This local chapter of “Showing Up for Racial Justice” works to call white people into the struggle against racism, bigotry and systemic oppression through supporting groups led by people of color. Per organizers description:





This community meeting falls within a moment of national calls to action by MoveOn.org and coalitions of concerned democratic congressional leaders. We will be unveiling our Front Range SURJ campaign: ‘100 Days of Resisting Trump’ and discussing concrete daily actions that we can all take to make our voices heard and pressure our representatives to respond to our concerns.



Feel free to bring the kiddos, and, remember, it’s timed so you can go to Unite’s health care rally right after.

Show up at the Casa Verde Co-Housing Community (1355 Lindenwood Grove) at 12 p.m.

Friday, January 20

Inauguration Day bannering

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is almost certainly going to be a shit-show, but, luckily, you can stay far, far away from it. Citizens for Peace and Space — a pacifist group led by Indy contributor Loring Wirbel — will hold what’s likely to be a far more benign gathering here in the Springs. Bring signs, bring banners, bring a friend.

Join at noon at Acacia Park.

Friday, January 20 Saturday, January 21

Women’s March on Denver

Nearly 20,000 people are expected to attend this march in our state’s capital city that’s designed to support a similar one in D.C. The organizers are women unaffiliated with any activist group who got a permit from the city to hold this massive event, replete with a badass lineup of lady speakers and performers. The Pikes Peak Dems have organized two buses to Denver, leaving from their downtown office at 7 a.m. There are only a few spots left so call to reserve yours at 473-8713. (Warning: some attendees will be sporting knit pink pussy hats which may or may not be seen as trivializing a dead-serious cause.)

Activities will span 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Denver’s Civic Center Park.

Saturday, January 21

Day 1: March on Colorado Springs

Don’t waste any time after the President-elect gets sworn in. This “sister march” to the ones in Denver, D.C., and around the country will take place the day after the inauguration and is meant to usher in the first hundred days of resistance. Co-hosted by COS SURJ and the NAACP State Conference, the event will include marching, bannering and a benefit concert featuring hip-hop (by locals Kevin Mitchell & Lord Damage and Stoney Bertz), spoken word poetry (by local wordsmith, community organizer and sometimes Indy contributor Nico Wilkinson) and other speakers yet to be announced. From the co-hosts:





“We strive to provide an outlet and support for those who wish to: 1) Advocate for and defend the most marginalized members of our community. 2) Connect with like-minded individuals and organizations within local Colorado communities. 3) Serve as a model of peaceful demonstration for future generations. 4) Honor those who have fought before us for human, civil, and women's rights.”

Meet at Acacia Park at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 21

Silence in Solidarity

Omtastic Yoga Studio, in the Roswell neighborhood just north of the Old North End, provides a break from all the noise. For a half hour after the march downtown, gather in candlelit silence before another half hour of mingling. The opportunity is meant for people unable to participate in loud, outdoor, ambulatory protests but still want to be apart of the public conversation. It’s also meant for those who do participate in those kind of actions, but just need a little break to take care of themselves. Bring food or drink.

Silence begins at 5:00 p.m.; mingling at 5:30 p.m. The studio is at 2727 N. Cascade, suite 140.

Monday, January 23

First 100 Hours Climate Justice Vigil

Faith communities across the country are holding vigils to mark a new era in the climate justice movement. Locally, the Colorado Springs Council for Justice, also active on refugee issues, will facilitate what’s described as “a moment to ground ourselves and create community to help us process our grief, our anger, and our fear.”



The action may be vague but the need is not: While President Obama may have not been the perfect ally to environmentalists, he’ll start to look like a downright saint relative to the gang of climate change deniers and fossil fuel executives set to be making climate policy decisions.

Gather around Uncle Wilbur’s Fountain in Acacia Park at 5 p.m.







If we missed anything, please speak up!