Air Force Academy's Harmon Hall gets a makeover

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Air Force Academy

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Every year, we follow an Air Force process to evaluate facility and infrastructure requirements, establish priorities and forward those to the AF for funding support. Our approach, "worst first," has allowed us to repair significant levels of infrastructure and repair key facilities such as two major bridges, one cadet dorm, cadet dining facility, cadet gymnasium, miles of roads, and roofs, and mechanical and electrical systems in many different facilities. There is more work to be done. We will continue to evaluate the condition of our facilities/infrastructure and restore them as AF funding allows.

The Air Force Academy has spiffed up the foyer to the Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson's office, and the project wasn't cheap.It cost $387,000 to replace deteriorated and scratched wall coverings, old suspended ceiling and lights and carpet. That pricetag also included bringing the area up to fire codes after construction revealed deficiencies, the academy reports to thein an email.The foyer serves five different offices, as well as a conference room where seven staff members work.It's the latest in several projects at Harmon Hall. Since 2011, the Directorate of Admissions area has been restored and reconfigured at a cost of $144,000, and revamped the Communications Directorate, at a cost of $188,000, to accommodate a reorganization. In addition, carpeting in the hallways on two floors was replaced.Other recent renovation projects:• Cyber Worx, $2.6 million• Remotely Piloted Aircraaft building, $50,000• Planetarium, $2.5 million• Bridge near South Gate, $9 million• Remodel Preparatory School Lab, $120,000The academy explains its approach to upgrades: