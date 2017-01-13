IndyBlog

Friday, January 13, 2017

Food & Drink

Red Leg brews for Broadmoor, releases military promo can

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge Prospector's Pick kölsch: a light, year-round brew. - GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
  • Prospector's Pick kölsch: a light, year-round brew.
The veterans at Red Leg Brewing Company have been busy. Over the last year, they've been collaborating with representatives from The Broadmoor to come up with a new brew. Prospector's Pick kölsch-style ale will be available on tap or in cans at every Broadmoor restaurant, plus 1858 at Seven Falls, the pool and golf course. The only place to get this brew outside of the Broadmoor will be Red Leg's own taproom.

It's been in the works for a year, according to Krista Heinicke, food and beverage office manager and public relations for the resort. With beer coming back to fine tables around the country, Heinicke wanted to get a locally brewed beer in The Broadmoor's eateries.

"The kölsch directive came from us," she says. "We asked for something that was universal, easy to drink, not too complex, and not too heavy so it could be an year-round beer. We really wanted to have something that is enjoyed by the novice drinker and someone who is a lot more experienced... It's a nice introduction beer. For people coming to visit, it's a great way to introduce them, and then they can move on to the heavier, more complex styles."

It's also a versatile style. Red Leg's sales manager Paul Ferrante says the beer will pair with just about anything, owing to its relatively restrained, balanced taste.

"To go with something darker... wouldn't serve that purpose, especially if you're trying to pair with food, as well," he says.

Now for some obligatory tasting notes:
It's a very clean sip, lightly fruity with a notable biscuity sweetness — a little malty for the style, but delicious. The beer is crystal-clear and golden in color. It's not a true kölsch, per se, as it's brewed as an ale instead of a cooler-fermented lager. But stylistic hair-splitting aside, it's a quality, easy-drinking beer with just enough detail to stay interesting.

Drop by The Golden Bee between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, for a tapping and pint night, free promo pint glasses included. But make no mistake, this isn't a limited-run brew. It'll be on tap for a long time to come.

Beer lovers may have noticed a new Red Leg can kicking around town, too. But this isn't a new brew, it's just their beloved Howitzer amber ale, taking on a new design to celebrate a military anniversary. December 10th, 2017, will mark the 100th anniversary of the Fort Carson-based 4th Infantry Division, nicknamed the Ivy Division for their use of the roman numeral IV. Through the 10th, Red Leg will be canning and selling Howitzer as Ivy 100.

