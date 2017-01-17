North Nevada renewal draft plan revealed Tuesday

click to enlarge City of Colorado Springs

Blue indicates the area of focus for the study.

A draft plan to renew the North Nevada Avenue corridor from Garden of the Gods Road/Austin Bluff Parkway to the Rock Island Trail/railroad right-of-way two blocks south of Fillmore Street will be unveiled at an upcoming community open house to be held on:



Tues, Jan. 17 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Mortgage Solutions Financial Expo Center,

3650 N Nevada Ave. Colorado Springs 80907



Those interested in the project are encouraged to drop by any time between 6 and 7:30 p.m. to view displays, visit with the project team, and submit comments about the draft plan. There will be a brief presentation and question-and-answer session beginning at 6:30 p.m.



Media please note: If you are unavailable to attend the meeting, interview opportunities are available with Project Manager, Nina Vetter on Wednesday between 11-12 p.m. RSVP Krithika Prashant at kprashant@springsgov.com.



Since July 2016, the City of Colorado Springs has been conducting a community involvement process to create a plan that will result in continued investment in the North Nevada Avenue corridor. Community roundtables, an online survey, and a series of four community workshops have generated the involvement of over 825 residents. Results from the process to-date can be found on the website: www.coloradosprings.gov/renewNNAve.



The final recommended plan will be considered for approval by the Colorado Springs Planning Commission in February and by City Council in March.

A long process that dates back six months comes to at least partial fruition this evening with the unveiling of the draft plan for North Nevada Avenue.Now, Nevada is a hodgepodge of motels, restaurants and some retail stores in the study area, which lies north of the Rock Island Trail.Here's the city's release about tonight's meeting:The plan will be available on line after the meeting, a city spokesperson says.