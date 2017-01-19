IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Music / Politics

Punk Against Trump: Colorado benefit set for inauguration day

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 2:30 PM



click to enlarge EGORKEON / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • egorkeon / Shutterstock

January 20, 2017, a date which will live in infamy…

Yes, Friday will be the 35th anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a live bat in Des Moines, an event of indisputably historic importance!

In other news, Friday also brings with it the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington D.C., as well as an anti-inauguration “Punk Against Trump” benefit show in Denver.

The latter will feature a local bill that includes Three Grams, Screwtape, Allout Helter, The New Narrative and Colorado Springs’ own Cheap Perfume.

The all-ages show gets underway 7 p.m. at Summit Music Hall’s Moon Room, with proceeds from the $10 admission fee going to to potentially endangered organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and Food Not Bombs.





Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (22)

City Gov (19)

Politics (8)

Arts (6)

County Gov (5)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation