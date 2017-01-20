IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 20, 2017

Politics / City Gov / Local News

Colorado Springs City Council candidate bags race before it starts

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 2:31 PM

Carlson: He's out of the race.
  • Carlson: He's out of the race.
A young professional who had sought to run for Colorado Springs City Council says he has decided to bag the effort out of disgust for the power structure here, notably Colorado Springs Forward, and a dicey encounter with a man he didn't know on Friday morning.

The man came to Joseph Carlson's home and told him he was expected to "play ball or be silenced." Carlson tells the Independent he will file a police report.

But even before that, Carlson, 27, chairman of the board of Colorado Transitioning Veterans Association and Army veteran, had harsh words after his experience with CSF during a recent endorsement interview that, needless to say, didn't land him the endorsement.

In fact, Chuck Fowler, another candidate in southwest District 3 (up for grabs because Keith King chose not to seek a second term) informed Carlson as he was exiting the CSF interview that he was their choice for the district race, Carlson says.

Carlson says during the subsequent interview with a handful of CSF members he realized his goals don't align with CSF's or vice versa. He says CSF wants to "crush" the cannabis industry, which it blames for the apparent rise in the homeless population, and change the governance of city-owned Colorado Springs Utilities.
click to enlarge cityelectionsbug-web_360.png
"They made it clear," he says. "They're only putting people in positions of power because they want to represent their agenda. They don't care about the people. They care about their businesses."

After it became clear Carlson wasn't CSF's choice, he says, its executive director, Amy Lathen, a former El Paso County commissioner who left her elective post early to take the CSF job, unfriended him on Facebook.

Also worth noting: Carlson says Fowler told him he's personal friends with Steve Bartolin, chairman of The Broadmoor and a CSF board member.

Carlson, who studies nonprofit leadership at Colorado Technical University, says he wants to help the homeless and the less fortunate. Although he's acquired almost all the needed signatures to qualify to run, he won't turn in the petition and become a candidate.

Rather, he says he'll work the next two years to "do more to fight this moral corruption," with an eye to seeking an at-large Council seat in 2019, he says.

Asked about his CSF interview, Carlson says, "It haunts me. I have far too much integrity to associate myself with that organization. They're stacking the deck to get what the rich want, not helping the poor."

Carlson said on Friday afternoon that he wouldn't put the lives of his family in danger "knowing what these individuals are capable of." He was not specific on who those individuals might be or what he views the threat as.

Candidate filing deadline is Monday. Carlson had not yet turned in signatures when he decided not to run.

Tags: , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Colorado Springs City Council, Colorado Springs Forward

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (24)

City Gov (20)

Politics (9)

Arts (6)

County Gov (4)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

  • Re: Media to Trump: Game on

    • Also...for every reporter that said "it stank," there would be 10 that said it was…

    • Posted by Joel C. Miller
    • on January 20, 2017

  • Re: Media to Trump: Game on

    • I think we agree on the necessity of the press. I disagree that the press…

    • Posted by Joel C. Miller
    • on January 20, 2017

  • Re: Media to Trump: Game on

    • I think there were many many out cries over the last 8 years. Many many…

    • Posted by Rocky Smith
    • on January 20, 2017
  • More »
COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation