Colorado Springs City Council candidate bags race before it starts

Carlson: He's out of the race.

A young professional who had sought to run for Colorado Springs City Council says he has decided to bag the effort out of disgust for the power structure here, notably Colorado Springs Forward, and a dicey encounter with a man he didn't know on Friday morning.The man came to Joseph Carlson's home and told him he was expected to "play ball or be silenced." Carlson tells thehe will file a police report.But even before that, Carlson, 27, chairman of the board of Colorado Transitioning Veterans Association and Army veteran, had harsh words after his experience with CSF during a recent endorsement interview that, needless to say, didn't land him the endorsement.In fact, Chuck Fowler, another candidate in southwest District 3 (up for grabs because Keith King chose not to seek a second term) informed Carlson as he was exiting the CSF interview that he was their choice for the district race, Carlson says.Carlson says during the subsequent interview with a handful of CSF members he realized his goals don't align with CSF's or vice versa. He says CSF wants to "crush" the cannabis industry, which it blames for the apparent rise in the homeless population, and change the governance of city-owned Colorado Springs Utilities."They made it clear," he says. "They're only putting people in positions of power because they want to represent their agenda. They don't care about the people. They care about their businesses."After it became clear Carlson wasn't CSF's choice, he says, its executive director, Amy Lathen, a former El Paso County commissioner who left her elective post early to take the CSF job, unfriended him on Facebook.Also worth noting: Carlson says Fowler told him he's personal friends with Steve Bartolin, chairman of The Broadmoor and a CSF board member.Carlson, who studies nonprofit leadership at Colorado Technical University, says he wants to help the homeless and the less fortunate. Although he's acquired almost all the needed signatures to qualify to run, he won't turn in the petition and become a candidate.Rather, he says he'll work the next two years to "do more to fight this moral corruption," with an eye to seeking an at-large Council seat in 2019, he says.Asked about his CSF interview, Carlson says, "It haunts me. I have far too much integrity to associate myself with that organization. They're stacking the deck to get what the rich want, not helping the poor."Carlson said on Friday afternoon that he wouldn't put the lives of his family in danger "knowing what these individuals are capable of." He was not specific on who those individuals might be or what he views the threat as.Candidate filing deadline is Monday. Carlson had not yet turned in signatures when he decided not to run.