Monday, January 23, 2017

City Gov

3 things Colorado Springs firefighters want to fund with excess revenue

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 2:23 PM

Flames like these seen during the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 make adequate fire protective gear essential for firefighters. Local firefighters want 60 sets of new gear with excess revenue from 2016.
  • File photo
  • Flames like these seen during the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 make adequate fire protective gear essential for firefighters. Local firefighters want 60 sets of new gear with excess revenue from 2016.
Colorado Springs firefighters have written to City Council seeking $1.22 million from the estimated $6 million in excess revenue from 2016.

Mayor John Suthers wants to spend the entire $6 million, and a like figure in excess revenue from 2017 tax collections, on stormwater control.

The letter to Council, from David Noblitt, president of Colorado Springs Professional Firefighter Association, Local 5, says, in part:
Understanding the success or failure of convincing the citizens of our community to allow the city to retain these Tabor dollars depends upon proper justifications. Public safety, I believe, is one of those items that falls within a favorable category to support the retention of those dollars. Committing all the dollars to Storm Water, a sometimes-divisive issue, may negatively impact the retention of funds. Even if successful, it could impact future and hopefully the timely discussion of implementation of the necessity of a separately funded Storm Water enterprise. 
The group wants funding for a new front-line pumper truck, 60 sets of protective fire gear, and an egress/access improvement road for Squad 8 with storage for training pumpers housed at the Fire Department Complex.

City Council is expected to refer a measure to the April 4 city election ballot on Tuesday.

