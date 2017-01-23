3 things Colorado Springs firefighters want to fund with excess revenue

Understanding the success or failure of convincing the citizens of our community to allow the city to retain these Tabor dollars depends upon proper justifications. Public safety, I believe, is one of those items that falls within a favorable category to support the retention of those dollars. Committing all the dollars to Storm Water, a sometimes-divisive issue, may negatively impact the retention of funds. Even if successful, it could impact future and hopefully the timely discussion of implementation of the necessity of a separately funded Storm Water enterprise.The group wants funding for a new front-line pumper truck, 60 sets of protective fire gear, and an egress/access improvement road for Squad 8 with storage for training pumpers housed at the Fire Department Complex.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Please don't let developers like Nor'wood BUY this election. Lynette Crow is 100% funded by…
I own a business operating in support of the Department of Defense. I will be…
Opinion writers, such as columnists, are biased, and that's OK with me, since their goal…