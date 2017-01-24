Southern Delivery System wins engineering award

Engineering News-Record (ENR) selected Colorado Springs Utilities' Southern Delivery System Program as the recipient of the ENR Mountain States Best Projects Award in the Water/Environment Category. Projects were judged on design and construction quality, contribution to the community and the industry, and how they overcame unusual challenges through teamwork and innovation.
"The Southern Delivery System Program is a game-changing water infrastructure project that is ensuring the vitality of the Colorado Springs community and surrounding areas for years to come," said Greg McIntyre, CH2M State & Local Governments Client Sector President. "We're honored to be a part of the SDS Program and to receive this recognition from ENR for the outstanding work completed by the team."
Serving as the lead design consultant since 2002, CH2M provided planning and engineering services for elements of the SDS Program. Over the years, the firm contributed to the full spectrum of services, from project management, preliminary through final design, value engineering, permitting assistance, land acquisition services and services during construction for the pipelines, pump stations and water treatment plant.
The $825 million SDS Program, the largest single infrastructure project ever undertaken by Colorado Springs Utilities, finished on schedule and nearly $160 million under the original budget. As one of the largest water infrastructure projects built in the Western United States, it has contributed millions of dollars to the local economy.
The program consists of a reservoir connection at the north outlet works of Pueblo Dam; 45.4 miles of 66-inch-diameter raw water pipeline; three pump stations that lift the water 1,500 feet in elevation; a new 50-million-gallon-per-day water treatment and finished water pump station; and 4.6 miles of large-diameter, finished water distribution pipeline.
The SDS Program is no stranger to receiving awards, including having won 2013's Best Projects Award by ENR Mountain States for the South Pipeline 2 project and the Pueblo Dam Connection, two of more than 20 projects that comprise the program.
The regional awards program recognizes top projects across the nine-state region, which includes Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. The winners were honored at two breakfast awards events in October in Salt Lake City and Denver. Detailed highlights on all projects appeared in the October issue of the ENR Mountain States publication.
