Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Arts

Christo cancels Over the River project to protest Trump administration

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge Christo's rendering of the Over the RIver project. - CHRISTO
  • Christo
  • Christo's rendering of the Over the RIver project.
World-renowned artist Christo has sidelined long-gestating plans for Over the River, a massive art installation consisting of 5.9 miles of shimmery silver fabric suspended over a section of the Arkansas river. As he explained to the New York Times, the federal government owns the land where the piece was to be set up, and he "can’t do a project that benefits this landlord.” Rather than go into detail on his views of Donald Trump, he told the Times that "the decision speaks for itself."

Over the years since Christo selected the Arkansas River as the site for this piece, he's faced stiff legal resistance, mainly from a local environmental coalition, Rags Over the Arkansas River, or ROAR. At the time of the announcement, Christo was waiting for a decision by a federal appeals court, the latest in a five-year legal battle. But whatever the decision, he'll instead be focusing on a project in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, titled The Mastaba.
click to enlarge A collage visualization of The Mastaba by Christo. - ANDRE GROSSMAN
  • Andre Grossman
  • A collage visualization of The Mastaba by Christo.

