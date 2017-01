On sale Friday: Tech N9ne, The 1975, Primus, and more

click to enlarge The 1975

Before we get to shows that will go on sale this Friday, here's some good news for music fans who need an excuse to getout of town this Memorial Day Weekend: Tickets for the three-day Sasquatch! Music Festival go on sale tomorrow (Thursday). This year’s headliners are Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, and Chance The Rapper, along with dozen of support acts that include The Head And The Heart, The Shins, MGMT, Bomba Estereo, Aesop Rock, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Porter Ray, and Thee Oh Sees. The festival takes place May 26-28 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington. Bring the family! Max out your credit cards!Meanwhile, here’s our rundown of this week’s newly announced concerts:Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Apr. 8Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Apr. 25Fillmore Auditorium, May 6Red Rocks, May 6Red Rocks, May 16Red Rocks, Jul. 29-30Vineland, June 16-17Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy, Sept. 16