Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Entertainment / Music

On sale Friday: Tech N9ne, The 1975, Primus, and more

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge The 1975
  • The 1975
Before we get to shows that will go on sale this Friday, here's some good news for music fans who need an excuse to get way out of town this Memorial Day Weekend: Tickets for the three-day Sasquatch! Music Festival go on sale tomorrow (Thursday). This year’s headliners are Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, and Chance The Rapper, along with dozen of support acts that include The Head And The Heart, The Shins, MGMT, Bomba Estereo, Aesop Rock, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Porter Ray, and Thee Oh Sees. The festival takes place May 26-28 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington. Bring the family! Max out your credit cards!

Meanwhile, here’s our rundown of this week’s newly announced concerts:

Tickets on sale Friday, Jan. 27:
• Tech N9ne’s Strictly Strange Tour, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Apr. 8
• Tycho, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Apr. 25
• The 1975, Fillmore Auditorium, May 6
• Papadosio, Red Rocks, May 6
• Primus, with The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Red Rocks, May 16
• Tedeschi Trucks Band, Red Rocks, Jul. 29-30

Tickets already on sale:
• Band in the Backyard, Vineland, June 16-17
• Blake Shelton, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy, Sept. 16

