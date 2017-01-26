Council candidate bows out, handing race to opponent

click to enlarge
Attorney Tim Dietz has withdrawn from the Colorado Springs City Council race, citing his client work load and private considerations.
That means that another attorney, David Geislinger, who now serves as a chaplain in the Penrose-St. Francis Health System, is the only remaining candidate on the ballot for norther District 2. (Incumbent Larry Bagley decided against a run.)
Dietz issued this news release:
He also tells the Indy
in an interview, "I've talked with Dave [Geislinger]. I think he's a very nice guy. There's no animosity between the two of us. I don't know where he stands on the issues, but we've had some friendly conversations."
Calling the Council campaign "a full-time job," Dietz says he simply can't just drop his clients to stump for a part-time job on Council that pays a mere $6,250 a year.
Dietz says he's already informed the City Clerk's Office of his decision in time so that his name will not appear on the ballot.
