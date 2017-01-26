El Paso County Sheriff issues reprimands in so-called "fight club" probe

1. No sustained violations of Sheriff’s Office policy regarding inappropriate use of forceHere is the entire four-page account of the "fight club" investigation:
2. Six letters of counseling were issued regarding the policy violation: Conduct Unbecoming. Three of the six letters were given to supervisors.
3. Four letters of reprimand were issued regarding these policy violations: Conduct Unbecoming, Respect for Commanding Officers, Citizens and Other Employees, and Performance of Duty.
4. The actions of five EPSO deputies were reviewed and it was decided they did not violate policy and acted according to policy. (allegations unfounded).
Asked about the "Fight Club" investigation in the Criminal Justice Center, Elder said a internal affairs probe is underway of a situation he disputed as similar to the movie of that name. He said more interviews are being conducted before the investigation concludes in two to three weeks. He said he won't make the entire IA report public, but something will be released.
Sources have described a game inside the jail in which detention deputies kept score of how many inmates they could brutalize and get away with it. One former deputy told the Independent he reported what he viewed as "a lot of deputies' use of force" but his concerns were dismissed.
"A lot of deputies are there who just want to go to that next step and fight somebody," the source said.
