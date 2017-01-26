IndyBlog

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Business / Media

Furda takes post at National Cybersecurity Center

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 11:23 AM

The Colorado Springs Business Journal's publisher Jenifer Furda has accepted a position as chief operating officer at the National Cybersecurity Center, starting Feb. 24, the Business Journal reported.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-26_at_10.17.04_am.png
Furda became publisher in 2015 when owner John Weiss announced his semi-retirement. She had previously served as associate publisher after Weiss bought the journal from The Dolan Co.

Furda posted this message on Facebook on Wednesday:
This was a hard decision to make because I LOVE the CSBJ and I LOVE my work sister [Colorado Springs Independent publisher] Carrie Simison! But Jon Furda and I thought the risk of leaving something you love was worth the opportunity to serve the Colorado Springs community, our state and dare I say the nation in such an impactful way with the National Cybersecurity Center was worth the risk. The good news is that the CSBJ paper is as solid as I have ever seen it from top to bottom. Under the leadership of Amy Gillentine Sweet the team here will continue as a business resource with excellent LOCAL business coverage in a fair and balanced manner and great exposure for your business. So I ask of ALL my COS friends continue to support the BEST DAMN business paper in this region and KEEP reading the CSBJ and leading the conversation...I know I will!
The journal and Colorado Springs Independent are owned by the Colorado Publishing House.

