Furda takes post at National Cybersecurity Center

This was a hard decision to make because I LOVE the CSBJ and I LOVE my work sister [Colorado Springs Independent publisher] Carrie Simison! But Jon Furda and I thought the risk of leaving something you love was worth the opportunity to serve the Colorado Springs community, our state and dare I say the nation in such an impactful way with the National Cybersecurity Center was worth the risk. The good news is that the CSBJ paper is as solid as I have ever seen it from top to bottom. Under the leadership of Amy Gillentine Sweet the team here will continue as a business resource with excellent LOCAL business coverage in a fair and balanced manner and great exposure for your business. So I ask of ALL my COS friends continue to support the BEST DAMN business paper in this region and KEEP reading the CSBJ and leading the conversation...I know I will!

s publisherhas accepted a position as chief operating officer at the National Cybersecurity Center , starting Feb. 24, the Business Journal reported Furda became publisher in 2015 when owner John Weiss announced his semi-retirement. She had previously served as associate publisher after Weiss bought the journal from The Dolan Co.Furda posted this message on Facebook on Wednesday:The journal andare owned by the Colorado Publishing House.