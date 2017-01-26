New professional cycling race coming to Colorado Springs

This summer, a new four-day cycling circuit called thewill kick off in Colorado Springs. The first stage will be held here, the second in Breckenridge and the final two in Denver. Each stage will start and end in the same location, so fans can catch many more than one glimpse of the cyclists. The route isn't yet finalized, but organizers suggest it'll include both downtown and more rugged roads.

"Attracting this sort of high profile event is great news for Colorado Springs," said Mayor John Suthers in the announcement. "Along with the prestige of elite sport, the Classic will bring significant tourism dollars, thousands of visitors and positive national and international coverage for our beautiful city."



absolutely thrilled to be able to help bring back elite professional cycling to the state. We are honored that our city was awarded the first stage of this spectacular event."



The announcement comes as professional cycling struggles to get footing domestically. Past events like the USA Pro Challenge of course hoped to be sustainable in the long-run, but that particular race died after 2015's running, having



More details about the Colorado Classic route, public participation opportunities and musical performances are forth-coming, but the dates are set on August 10-13. The race is being produced by RPM Events Group, with sponsors including USA Pro Cycling, the City of Colorado Springs, Nor'Wood Development, El Pomar Foundation, the Guadagnoli family and the Gazette.

is the organizing committee of the local stage. President and CEO Tom Osborne, says in the release that the Corp "is