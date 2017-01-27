Ballot position set for Council election

click to enlarge Pam Zubeck

City Clerk Sarah Johnson chooses candidate names in the drawing for ballot position today.

Three of four incumbent Colorado Springs City Council members seeking re-election won top line on the April 4 city election ballot in a drawing earlier today.Ballot order will be as follows (* indicates incumbent):District 1:Don Knight*Greg BashamDistrict 2:David GeislingerDistrict 3:Richard SkormanChuck FowlerDistrict 4:Helen Collins*Yolanda AvilaDeborah HendrixDistrict 5:Jill Gaebler*Lynette Crow-IversonDistrict 6:Melanie BernhardtAndy Pico*Robert BurnsJanak Joshi