Friday, January 27, 2017

Ballot position set for Council election

click to enlarge City Clerk Sarah Johnson chooses candidate names in the drawing for ballot position today. - PAM ZUBECK
  • City Clerk Sarah Johnson chooses candidate names in the drawing for ballot position today.

Three of four incumbent Colorado Springs City Council members seeking re-election won top line on the April 4 city election ballot in a drawing earlier today.

Ballot order will be as follows (* indicates incumbent):

District 1:
Don Knight*
Greg Basham

District 2:
David Geislinger

District 3:
Richard Skorman
Chuck Fowler

District 4:
Helen Collins*
Yolanda Avila
Deborah Hendrix

District 5:
Jill Gaebler*
Lynette Crow-Iverson

District 6:
Melanie Bernhardt
Andy Pico*
Robert Burns
Janak Joshi

