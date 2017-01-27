Friday, January 27, 2017
Ballot position set for Council election
Posted
By Pam Zubeck
on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 4:47 PM
click to enlarge
-
Pam Zubeck
-
City Clerk Sarah Johnson chooses candidate names in the drawing for ballot position today.
Three of four incumbent Colorado Springs City Council members seeking re-election won top line on the April 4 city election ballot in a drawing earlier today.
Ballot order will be as follows (* indicates incumbent):
District 1:
Don Knight*
Greg Basham
District 2:
David Geislinger
District 3:
Richard Skorman
Chuck Fowler
District 4:
Helen Collins*
Yolanda Avila
Deborah Hendrix
District 5:
Jill Gaebler*
Lynette Crow-Iverson
District 6:
Melanie Bernhardt
Andy Pico*
Robert Burns
Janak Joshi
