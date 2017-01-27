FAC announces leadership changes under CC

CC, FAC TRANSITION CONTINUES
David Dahlin, Erin Hannan Leadership Updates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Jan. 27, 2017 — Colorado College (CC) and the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (FAC) continue to make progress on their alliance. As of July 1, 2017, Colorado College will assume full operational management of the FAC at which time it will become known as the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
Current FAC President and CEO David Dahlin has agreed to continue to shepherd the transition through June 30, 2017. As of July 1, the FAC will no longer be an independent organization with an independent board of directors. Fiduciary responsibility and centralized facility and services management will transition to the college, and, as a result, the position of FAC president and CEO will not continue beyond that date.
“The Fine Arts Center is the anchor of the arts sector for our community. Ensuring that the FAC had long-term sustainability became my top priority when I became CEO in 2014,” Dahlin said. “I am pleased to have played a significant role in forging this historic alliance with CC, and I am pleased to be able to complete my term as president by managing this transition well, setting the stage for a vibrant future.”
Since being hired by the Fine Arts Center board in July 2014, Dahlin has been instrumental in the FAC’s resurgence, re-building relationships with supporters and the arts community, increasing earned revenues by more than 69 percent and increasing total revenues by 40 percent. The quality of artistic programming and community engagement have improved significantly as evidenced by an increase in membership, donations and patron satisfaction. Dahlin championed the alliance with Colorado College both as a way to build a sizeable endowment to create sustainability for the FAC and as a means to increase the quality, diversity and depth of programming that the alliance will afford.
“I am so grateful to David for his service to the Fine Arts Center and the community,” said Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler. “It has been a pleasure to work closely with him over the past year. He has been vital to the success of this alliance.”
Erin Hannan, currently executive director of advancement and external affairs at the Fine Arts Center, will assume the newly created position of director of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College on May 1, and will report to President Tiefenthaler.
“I am very excited that Erin has agreed to take on the directorship of the Fine Arts Center for this new era,” said President Tiefenthaler.
Hannan has a 15-year history of engagement with the FAC as a staff member, board member, and most recently, serving in a leadership role at the FAC. Her upcoming responsibilities will include guiding the day-to-day operations of the Fine Arts Center, including the museum, theatre, Bemis School of Art; marketing and communications; patron services; member and donor engagement; and working with the FAC Advisory Board and the FAC Foundation Board.
Ron Brasch, chair of the Fine Arts Center Board of Trustees, endorsed the leadership transition. “I want to thank David for his visionary leadership and selfless contributions during his tenure here, and I couldn’t be more pleased than to see Erin take on this role for the future of the FAC. Erin has been with us through many of the ups and downs of the last two decades, knows the FAC and the Colorado Springs community deeply and has a profound passion for the arts. I am confident in her ability to lead us into this new era.”
