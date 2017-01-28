Do you have "secret" trails?

click to enlarge
I'm often asked what my "favorite" trails are, and to be honest, I don't have a single favorite. I may have a favorite trail when I'm wanting a better view, or for when I don't have much time, or want to go a long distance trail. You get the picture. I'm also often asked about my "secret" trails — those that only I know and don't tell anyone about. My answer to that is similar to my answer about favorite trails. I really don't have any secret trails.
Well, sort of.
As any reader of this blog
, or anyone who I've had a conversation with knows, I love to share information about our local parks and trails. If I know of a trail, I'll be happy to tell you all about it. I don't believe in keeping secrets out of a need to keep things just for myself. But, there are some trails that I won't publicly discuss.
It may be because they're in places that are sensitive to over use, or on private land (with legal public access) that I don't want people to abuse and risk public access being shut down. Even then, though, I'll usually tell someone about them in private, or take a hiker there — as long as they swear to secrecy.
In between the well known trails or parks and the somewhat "secret" trails there are "insider" trails. These are the trails that don't come up at the top of Google searches for trails in our area, but aren't really a secret, either. They're kind of just below the radar, so to speak.
The Independent
will be publishing the annual Insider guide later this year, where you'll find some of my favorite "insider" trails. Want to share some of yours? Leave a comment below, or e-mail me, and maybe I'll use one of yours, too.
Happy (insider) trails!
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, college instructor, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 25 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (Hiking Bob), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.