Monday, January 30, 2017

City Gov

Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority chooses director

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 4:52 PM

Walker: from acting to executive director. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Walker: from acting to executive director.
Jariah Walker, who ran unsuccessfully for El Paso County commissioner and Colorado Springs City Council and then went to work for the city, has been promoted.

The city announced Monday that he will become executive director of the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority as of February 1. He's been acting in that role for several months.

His salary is $82,000 a year.

This will be a high profile position, because the CSURA is the vehicle through which money will flow to the city's City for Champions tourism projects.

From the city's release:
“Serving in the acting role these last two months, Jariah has provided excellent leadership and has displayed his own passion for and commitment to the betterment of our city,” said Peter Wysocki, the city’s planning director. “Jariah is a collaborative and dedicated leader and I am very pleased that the Board and City have selected him to continue to lead this effort.”

"Jariah is one of Colorado Springs’ most talented young executives,” said Wynne Palermo, CSURA Chair. “The board is excited to have him and we are confident he will accomplish our expectations to take us to a new level."

Most recently Walker served as a senior economic development analyst for the City of Colorado Springs.

“I’m honored that the CSURA board presented me with this opportunity and I look forward to working together on a number of great projects ahead,” said Walker. “Words cannot describe how much it means to me to be able to play an active role in the positive redevelopment of a number of areas in my own hometown.”

Prior to joining the city, Walker spent seven years as a senior partner with Walker Asset Management Realty, Inc. Walker serves on a number of committees, including the newly-formed Plan COS steering committee, charged with the two-year development of the city’s comprehensive plan. In addition, he is the economic team lead on the city’s sustainability committee and serves on committees with the Urban Land Institute, Strategic Plan, Business Climate Task Force and Renew North Nevada Plan.


Tags: , , , , ,

