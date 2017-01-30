IndyBlog

Monday, January 30, 2017

Politics

Lamborn calls Trump's immigration order "prudent"

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge Lamborn: Trump acted prudently. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Lamborn: Trump acted prudently.
Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, terms as "prudent" President Donald Trump's travel ban on people entering the United States from seven specific countries.

But Colorado's Senators Cory Gardner, a Republican, and Michael Bennet, a Democrat, were more critical. The Denver Post reports that Gardner said the ban “goes too far” and called on the White House to fix “this overly broad executive order.”

Here's Lamborn's statement, as posted on his government website:
The safety and security of America is a primary constitutional function of the federal government. President Trump's recent Executive Order is consistent with H.R 4038, a bipartisan bill that passed the House in the last Congress and called for a temporary halt of refugees from nations torn apart by terrorism until the implementation of increased security and screening measures. By taking steps to temporarily stop refugee admittance from nations that are hotbeds of terrorist activity, the President is taking prudent action to ensure that his national security and law enforcement teams have the strategies and systems in place that they will need to protect and defend America.

While I do not support the broad, misinformed, and inflammatory criticisms of the Executive Order, it is important that the privileges of law-abiding Green Card holders are not abridged. I appreciate the White House Chief of Staff clarifying this point over the weekend.

Rather than being influenced by one-sided media narratives, it is important to remember that President Obama also implemented temporary refugee and visa restrictions for national security purposes. Now is not a time for division fueled by dishonesty and partisan politics, now is a time for our nation to come together and work diligently to find lasting and sustainable solutions to the national security challenges of the 21st century.

For a more complete explanation of Obama's ban of Iraqi refugees, check this out.

