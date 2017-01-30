Obamacare open enrollment ends tomorrow

click to enlarge 401(k) 2012 (Creative Commons)

Despite all the national squabbling over the Affordable Care Act, it still hasn’t been repealed and it sure as heck hasn’t been replaced. That means you still have to get insured!



(Remember, the keystone of President Barack Obama’s landmark legislation is the individual mandate that imposes tax penalties on the uninsured. Republicans have vowed to strike that provision, but they haven't actually done it.)

So, you can still sign up for a plan through Colorado’s health care exchange. But not for long — the enrollment deadline is tomorrow, January 31.

Most years, the Department of Health and Human Services would promote, promote, promote the final few days before the deadline. That’s because there’s always a surge in enrollment during this time period. (Americans are procrastinators. Especially the younger, healthier ones who help keep overall health care costs down.)

This year, however, the newly installed Trump administration pulled the plug on last minute outreach, amounting to about $5 million for TV and radio spots, email blasts and automated phone calls — even the ones that’ve been placed and paid for. That’s right: The government will still spend your tax dollars while ensuring more people don’t get insured!

Caving to critique, the administration has since rescinded parts of the directive. Now, automated calls, texts and emails will still go out and HealthCare.gov’s call center will keep answering consumers’ questions. But the milquetoast outreach effort has prompted Congressional Democrats to call for a deadline extension and celebrities to take it upon themselves to inform the public. (They probably have a wider audience than the Dems.)