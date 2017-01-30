IndyBlog

Monday, January 30, 2017

Pipeline protest draws hundreds in opposition to one of Trump's latest orders

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 6:38 PM

click to enlarge NAT STEIN
  • Nat Stein


About 300 people gathered outside City Hall on Sunday to protest President Trump’s executive order to revive the stalled Keystone XL and Dakota Access (DAPL) pipelines.

His action wasn’t some final stamp of approval for DAPL, the hard-fought oil pipeline that, if built, would threaten the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s drinking water in violation of generations-old treaties. Rather, the document instructs the Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for permitting the project, to “review and approve [remaining pipeline sections] in an expedited manner, to the extent permitted by law.”

click to enlarge NAT STEIN
  • Nat Stein

But, the action certainly signals what observers have long assumed: that the Trump administration will be dogged where the Obama administration was sheepish in its approach to fossil fuel infrastructure projects. So this executive order comes as no surprise, especially given President Trump’s own private investment in DAPL, disregard toward climate science and overall disdain for anyone who dares challenge state-guarded corporate power.


Some such people heeded a call from Unite Colorado Springs to come hear speakers from various environmental and activist groups before setting off on a short march through downtown to show local opposition to the pipeline order.

click to enlarge NAT STEIN
  • Nat Stein


“We are not going to let Trump steal these victories without a fight!” former state representative Dennis Apuan of the Colorado Springs Council for Justice declared, referring to hard-won progress on energy policy and land conservation over the last eight years.

click to enlarge NAT STEIN
  • Nat Stein
Protesters carried a diverse array of messages about respecting indigenous rights, protecting the environment and resisting the new administration. Without a parade permit, marchers kept to the streets, chants slogans like, “Resist, rise up, keep the pipeline down!” and “the people, united, will never be divided!”

The Army is preparing an environmental impact statement (EIS) relating to Dakota Access LLC’s request for an easement to build the pipeline under a contested section of the Missouri River near the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota. You can send your opinions to Mr. Gib Owen, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, 108 Army Pentagon, Washington, DC 20310-0108 or email them to gib.a.owen.civ@mail.mil until public comment closes on February 20.

