Colorado Springs renames stormwater division

click to enlarge File photo

Sand Creek on the city's east side.

To more accurately reflect its role and purpose, the Colorado Springs Stormwater Division has changed its name to Water Resources Engineering effective Tuesday, January 31, 2017.



The Stormwater Division has long represented the City’s team dedicated to managing the City’s storm drain infrastructure such as channels, culverts, creeks and waterways to convey water, mitigate runoff and flooding, and preserve water quality to comply with federal clean water regulations.



However, in recent years, more comprehensive watershed approaches have been replacing the traditional stormwater management practices. The focus of stormwater infrastructure has transformed from building concrete culverts and underground storm drains to creating more naturalistic channels that convey water, but also has become a valuable natural resource people can enjoy through the incorporation of trails or other amenities.



“Ultimately, the purpose of Water Resources Engineering is for clean waterways,” said Richard Mulledy, Water Resources Engineering Division Manager. “Because the majority of stormwater (precipitation or snow melt) eventually makes its way into our waterways and to downstream communities, managing our water resources at the source with a comprehensive approach, including the planning and management of constructed facilities, community education, and the adopt-a-waterway program, is key to maintaining clean waterways for our community and our downstream neighbors.”



Stormwater infrastructure projects and programs remain a significant part of the Water Resources Engineering Division to control flooding and comply with federal clean water regulations. As part of the new name, Water Resources Engineering will launch several campaigns throughout the year highlighting the importance of clean waterways and how simple actions people take can impact our waterways.



Scoop the Poop… For Clean Waterways! Pet waste adds up! Bacteria from every mess your pet leaves behind ends up in your water.



Volunteer…For Clean Waterways! Learn about volunteer programs to help keep our waterways clean, including “Adopt-A-Waterway”.



Think Outside the Lawn…For Clean Waterways! Learn how taking simple steps in and around the home can help keep our storm drains clear from debris and protect our waterways.



Report Spills and Dumping…For Clean Waterways! Illegal spills and dumping not only pollutes our waterways, they can be dangerous to people and the environment. Be a guardian of our water resources by reporting spills and dumping.



I think it was Gertrude Stein who said, "A rose is a rose is a rose." Meaning that no matter what name you put on the thorny flower, it's still a rose.But this message is lost on the city of Colorado Springs, which has suddenly decided to rename its stormwater division.In a news release just in, the city announces the name will be changed to Water Resources Engineering, effective immediately.One can only wonder what the goal is.Will the new name somehow placate federal regulators, who've filed suit against the city alleging repeated violations of the Clean Water Act by the city failing to control its stormwater, uh, water resources?Will the new name remove the evil-sounding "stormwater" label so that a stormwater fee, uh, water engineering fee that Councilor Bill Murray predicts is coming soon will be easier for citizens to swallow?Or, is the new name, as the city contends, simply a better description of what's involved in controlling stormwater, uh, water resources.Anyway, here's the city's release: