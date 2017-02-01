Coloradans conflicted on Trump's Supreme Court pick

click to enlarge
Colorado Law
Neil Gorsuch's nomination has been met with support and resistance.
Today, while some Coloradans celebrate the nomination of Colorado’s own Justice Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court, others are adamant that Gorsuch’s track record doesn’t reflect the state’s values.
Gorsuch, a fourth-generation Coloradan, was born in Denver, but now lives and works in Boulder. He serves on the United States 10th Circuit Court of Appeals while working as a visiting professor for The University of Colorado’s law school.
CU Chancellor Philip D. DiStefano offered his congratulations in a press release yesterday, saying, “[Gorsuch’s] time spent teaching, advising and mentoring our students has been invaluable to our campus. He has embodied our goals at CU Boulder for ensuring student success and developing tomorrow’s leaders.”
Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, too, congratulated Gorsuch on the nomination, though the language of their statements differed. Gardner said in a statement, “I'm enthusiastic about the native Coloradan's nomination and will work to ensure that his confirmation process is fair, thorough and expedient.” A spokesperson for Bennet, however, said, “Michael takes seriously the Senate's responsibility to advise and consent on Supreme Court nominations. He intends to review Judge Gorsuch's record carefully in the coming weeks.”
Not all Coloradans are quite as thrilled as CU and our Republican senator. One Colorado
, the state’s leading LGBTQ-rights organization, released a statement condemning the nomination yesterday evening, citing Gorsuch’s support of religious exemption cases, which would allow businesses and individuals to refuse service to someone based on religious beliefs.
“A Supreme Court that would rule in support of religious exemptions would certainly open LGBTQ Americans up to discrimination,” Daniel Ramos, executive director of One Colorado, stated in a press release, “and open up a can of worms that could allow individuals to ignore child welfare, domestic violence or other laws that someone could contend [are] contrary to their religion.”
ProgressNow Colorado
, an online progressive advocacy organization, also criticized the nomination. Executive Director Ian Silverii stated in a press release, “On the Supreme Court, Gorsuch would be a vote to roll back women's rights, environmental protections and hard-won protections against discrimination in the workplace.”
Both One Colorado and ProgressNow Colorado also mentioned that Gorsuch has been endorsed by multiple anti-LGBTQ organizations, a warning sign for progressives.
There has been national outcry against the nomination as well, coming from Greenpeace, the Latino Victory Project and NARAL Pro-Choice America, among others.
However, with recommendations on the pages of The New York Times
and The Denver Post,
it is hard to say whether Gorsuch’s history will call his impartiality into question enough to keep him off the Supreme Court.
In either case, his nomination comes at a tumultuous time in our political climate, and it is doubtful he will skate into that coveted seat without public resistance.