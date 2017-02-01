Colorado Springs City Council election news

click to enlarge

FORUMS

CONO decided to do the Dist 3 & 4 forums only because of the work we are currently doing in the SE neighborhoods. The community centers expressed interest in having forums hosted on-site to really encourage a bigger voter turnout in the zipcodes 80916 and 80910- which are always low.



We will have people there ready to register voters on site and we will have questions regarding the concerns in those neighborhoods- transportation, safety, connectivity, parks, trails, etc.



We are only planning these 3 forums so far but will support others initiated by neighborhoods as they arise.

CAMPAIGN FINANCE

ENDORSEMENTS:



The Political Action Committee of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs (HBA PAC) has been working the last several months to identify visionary leaders for the April 4, 2017 municipal election. All six City Council District seats are on the ballot in this election.



Members of the HBA PAC have invested many volunteer hours meeting with candidates, who were evaluated based on several criteria, including their service to the Colorado Springs community, knowledge of City government, and demonstrated leadership to the community, as well as their background, availability to devote to public service, and ability to field an effective campaign.



Among the number of impressive candidates this election cycle, six received the HBA PAC endorsement. The candidates were endorsed based on their leadership, collaboration skills, community involvement, business experience and commitment to supporting and promoting sound economic development policy. They are as follows: Greg Basham (District 1), Dave Geislinger (District 2), Chuck Fowler (District 3), Deborah Hendrix (District 4), Lynette Crow-Iverson (District 5), and Andy Pico (District 6).



“We were inundated with a slew of qualified candidates,” said Kyle Campbell, HBA PAC Chairman. “We are pleased to endorse candidates with strong business backgrounds who believe in the process of city government, the principles of limited government, and allowing the private sector to work. All endorsed candidates demonstrate great leadership skills and the ability to build a consensus and will be an asset to our community as members of City Council. We look forward to working together with the newly-elected council members.”

