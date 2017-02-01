IndyBlog

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Faith groups gather to celebrate World Hijab Day

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 10:59 AM

While not in direct response to the Islamophobic immigration ban recently enacted by our new president, Wednesday’s World Hijab Day Celebration at All Souls Unitarian Church still reads as very timely.

At 5:30 p.m., Rev. Nori Rost of All Souls will give a presentation about the importance of the hijab in Muslim traditions and discuss head coverings throughout history. Rost said in yesterday’s press release, “Head coverings have a long history in many faith traditions, including many Christian traditions. To single out the Muslim women who choose to wear a hijab is racist and Islamophobic.”

Anyone interested in joining members of the Muslim community for this celebration may do so, and women of all faiths will be invited to learn how to wear a hijab, provided they bring their own scarf.

Afterwards, there will be a candlelight vigil to remember victims of Islamophobic hate crimes and to honor those impacted by the immigration ban, with presentations by speakers of multiple different faiths and community activists.

