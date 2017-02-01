IndyBlog

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Music

On sale Friday: Joy Division's Peter Hook, Jethro Tull with the Colorado Symphony, and more

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson in trademark flamingo pose - PHOTO BY PALIS MICHALIS / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo by Palis Michalis / Shutterstock
  • Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson in trademark flamingo pose

Fans of “classic rock,” circa late ‘60s and early ‘70s, will want to mark your calendars for this coming Friday, when tickets go on sale for shows by Jethro Tull (with the Colorado Symphony), Steve Miller (with Peter Frampton), and Queen (without Freddy Mercury).

You can also scroll down further for newly announced shows by equally vintage artists, including Elton John, Santana, and the original Modern Lover Jonathan Richman, as well as later-model acts like Joy Division’s Peter Hook, Ween, and Supersuckers.

Enjoy your summertime nostalgia!

On sale Friday, Feb 3
• Memphis May Fire, Black Sheep, March 5
• Highly Suspect, Black Sheep, Apr. 8
• Thursday, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Apr. 17
• The Highway Finds feat. Steve Moakler, Marquis Theater, Denver, Apr. 23
• Peter Hook & The Light, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Apr. 29
• Jethro Tull with the Colorado Symphony, Red Rocks, Morrison, May 26
• Queen, Adam Lambert, Pepsi Center, Denver, July 6
• Steve Miller, Peter Frampton, Red Rocks, Morrison, July 31

On sale Friday, Feb 10
• Government Mule, Yonder Mountain String Band, Red Rocks, Morisson, Aug. 19

On sale now:
• Supersuckers, Feb. 24, Triple Nickel Tavern
• Vince Staples, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, March 4
• Elton John & his band, Broadmoor World Arena, March 16
• Jonathan Richman, Bluebird Theater, Denver, March 28
• The Avett Brothers, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, July 7-9
• Santana, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, July 10
• Ween, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison July 12

