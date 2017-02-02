IndyBlog

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Food & Drink

Bristol changes format for 13th annual Firkin Rendezvous

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge firkin_2017_poster.jpg
Bristol Brewing Company's 13th Annual Firkin Rendezvous has been announced for Saturday, Feb. 18th, and it's going to be bigger than ever. Over 40 breweries have already signed on to bring beer, compared to 37 in 2016. Attendants of the last few years' may also note that the Bristol brewery floor gets, in a word, mighty crowded for the event.

“We kinda realized we’re getting bigger and more people want to participate," says general manager Derik Gentz. To make more space, he says they'll be setting up a heated tent outside, attached to the brewery, to make room for the additional brewers. They can now accommodate up to 50. But, Gentz notes, they're not going to let in more attendants than last year — it's still an event for around 375.

“It’s going to have a nice flow to it throughout the brewery so we’re not disrupting everything else at the same time,” he says.

Gentz has done us the kindness of releasing details on some of the beers visitors can expect. Bristol will be pouring a sour IPA with Cuties mandarin oranges. Boulder Beer Company will have a take on its Mojo Risin' double IPA. Three Barrel Brewing Company of Del Norte will bring a pecan sour ale. Denver's 4 Noses Brewing Company has brewed a rye ESB. And Idaho Springs-based Tommyknocker Brewery will offer a citrus IPA.

Read the full text of the press release below:
Bristol Brewing Co., known for brewing distinctive, award-winning beers for the people of Colorado, will host the 13th Annual Firkin Rendezvous on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will feature an eclectic selection of cask-conditioned ales from more than 40 Colorado craft breweries, and one hundred percent of the profits will benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild.

The Firkin Rendezvous will be held in front of Bristol Brewing Co. from 1 pm to 5 pm. For the first time ever, the event will be held in heated tents located in front of the Ivywild School. Tickets can be found on Ticketfly and at Bristol’s Dry Goods Store: $45 for General Admission (2 pm to 5 pm), $15 for a Designated Driver ticket and $65 for a VIP ticket (1 pm to 5 pm).

“Firkin Rendezvous allows us to come together to celebrate and support our industry,” said Mike Bristol, owner of Bristol Brewing Co. “We enjoy introducing craft beer lovers to unique beers, and our guests get to access brewers and beer crews from across Colorado. Plus, it benefits the Colorado Brewers Guild. It’s a great event all around.”

Participating breweries include:
4 Noses Brewing Co.
Fieldhouse Brewing Co.
Backcountry Brewery
Florence Brewing Co.
Blue Spruce Brewing Co.
Fossil Craft Beer Co.
Strange Craft Beer Co.
Boulder Beer Co.
Great Divide Brewing Co.
Telluride Brewing Co.
Bristol Brewing Co.
Iron Bird Brewing
The Brew on Broadway (The BoB)
Carver Brewing Co.
Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery
The Post Brewing Co.
Cerberus Brewing Co
Kannah Creek Brewing Co.
Three Barrel Brewing Co.
Chain Reaction Brewing Co.
Left Hand Brewing Company
Tommyknocker Brewery
Crooked Stave
Locavore Beer Works
Upslope Brewing Co.
Dad & Dude's Breweria
Mockery Brewing
Ute Pass Brewing Co.
Dry Dock Brewing Co.
Odell Brewing Co.
Triple S Brewing Co.
Elevation Beer Co.
Pagosa Brewing & Grill
Epic Brewing Co.
Palisade Brewing Co.
FATE Brewing Co.
Rockslide Brewpub

Cask conditioning is a traditional British style of brewing that originated centuries ago when publicans lived above their pubs and made a life’s work out of tending their beers. Cask ales are fermented, dry-hopped, conditioned and served in a single cask, the ‘firkin’ being the British cask size most commonly used.

For more information on the Colorado Brewers Guild visit www.coloradobeer.org. For more information on Bristol Brewing’s Firkin Rendezvous, including ticket information, visit www.bristolbrewing.com. Use #GoFirkinCrazy on social media.

