Bristol changes format for 13th annual Firkin Rendezvous

Bristol Brewing Co., known for brewing distinctive, award-winning beers for the people of Colorado, will host the 13th Annual Firkin Rendezvous on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will feature an eclectic selection of cask-conditioned ales from more than 40 Colorado craft breweries, and one hundred percent of the profits will benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild.





The Firkin Rendezvous will be held in front of Bristol Brewing Co. from 1 pm to 5 pm. For the first time ever, the event will be held in heated tents located in front of the Ivywild School. Tickets can be found on Ticketfly and at Bristol’s Dry Goods Store: $45 for General Admission (2 pm to 5 pm), $15 for a Designated Driver ticket and $65 for a VIP ticket (1 pm to 5 pm).





“Firkin Rendezvous allows us to come together to celebrate and support our industry,” said Mike Bristol, owner of Bristol Brewing Co. “We enjoy introducing craft beer lovers to unique beers, and our guests get to access brewers and beer crews from across Colorado. Plus, it benefits the Colorado Brewers Guild. It’s a great event all around.”





Participating breweries include:

4 Noses Brewing Co.

Fieldhouse Brewing Co.

Ska Brewing

Backcountry Brewery

Florence Brewing Co.

Smiling Toad Brewery

Blue Spruce Brewing Co.

Fossil Craft Beer Co.

Strange Craft Beer Co.

Boulder Beer Co.

Great Divide Brewing Co.

Telluride Brewing Co.

Bristol Brewing Co.

Iron Bird Brewing

The Brew on Broadway (The BoB)

Carver Brewing Co.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery

The Post Brewing Co.

Cerberus Brewing Co

Kannah Creek Brewing Co.

Three Barrel Brewing Co.

Chain Reaction Brewing Co.

Left Hand Brewing Company

Tommyknocker Brewery

Crooked Stave

Locavore Beer Works

Upslope Brewing Co.

Dad & Dude's Breweria

Mockery Brewing

Ute Pass Brewing Co.

Dry Dock Brewing Co.

Odell Brewing Co.

Triple S Brewing Co.

Elevation Beer Co.

Pagosa Brewing & Grill

Ska Brewing

Epic Brewing Co.

Palisade Brewing Co.

Smiling Toad Brewery

FATE Brewing Co.

Rockslide Brewpub





Cask conditioning is a traditional British style of brewing that originated centuries ago when publicans lived above their pubs and made a life’s work out of tending their beers. Cask ales are fermented, dry-hopped, conditioned and served in a single cask, the ‘firkin’ being the British cask size most commonly used.



