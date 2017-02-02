Downtown sweetens up First Friday festivities

click to enlarge
First Friday Downtown is always a good time, with new art exhibits popping up, sporadic live entertainment and events at 26 participating galleries and businesses. Plus, plentiful free food, which is never a bad thing.
But the Downtown Partnership is sweetening the pot, so to speak, for February’s first First Friday festivities, presenting the “Haute Chocolate Hop.”
We've all been to beer- and wine-pairing events, where the drink and the food are selected to compliment each other. Well, that's what they've done with chocolate and art. For $10, art walk participants can pick up a chocolate passport
), which includes a map of the downtown businesses that will have chocolate desserts and beverages to sample.
If you need more incentive than free chocolate, those who get their passport stamped at eight or more locations will be entered to win a $100 Downtown gift card, good at more than 100 local businesses.
The official timeframe for First Friday is usually 5-8 p.m., but check out the websites and Facebook pages of your favorite galleries. Many events run later. If you need some help navigating the best places to stop, meet up with Jack Malloch and Eric Fetsch of the Pikes Peak Watercolor Society. They’ll be leading the walking tour, starting at Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St., at 5:30 p.m.