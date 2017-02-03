IndyBlog

Friday, February 3, 2017

Local News / Politics

New progressive group to launch on Tuesday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 11:56 AM

A group of progressive-thinking Colorado Springs residents have formed Together for Colorado Springs, in efforts to "create a healthier, more inclusive city," as one founder put it.

Disclosure: Independent chairman and founder John Weiss is a donor to T4CS and one of its founders. He also serves as a board member.

Dawn Haliburton-Rudy and Greg Walta are co-chairing the organization.

The opening event will be held Tuesday. More information on that is below. The group's news release:
Together for Colorado Springs (T4CS), a new, grassroots organization designed to unite sensible voices in the Pikes Peak region, goes public Tuesday, February 7 with an early evening kick-off at Stargazer’s Theater.

The launch event will feature brief presentations by T4CS board members and Mayor John Suthers. Other speakers will include State Senator Mike Merrifield, and State Representative Pete Lee. The Tony Exum, Jr. Band will provide entertainment. Many local organizations will have information tables.

Co-chair Greg Walta explained the new group’s goal, “Together for Colorado Springs will mobilize sensible progressives, moderates and conservatives to create a healthier, more inclusive city. We’ll also reach out to the business and faith communities. This will help improve our reputation and create a stronger local economy.”

The new group’s motto is, “Together we can move mountains.” Co-chair Dawn Haliburton-Rudy explained, “We aim to create, develop and support initiatives for beneficial change. Our efforts will result in a just, welcoming, and sustainable future for Colorado Springs.”

“Together for Colorado Springs will be permanent,” concluded founding board member John Weiss. “We will provide tools to empower groups and individuals, advocate for local business, help leaders with future-focused agendas through our electoral arm, and move the Pikes Peak Region forward politically, socially and economically

Advance tickets for the February 7 Stargazer’s celebration, are $20. Seats can be reserved at https://togetherforcoloradosprings.ticketleap.com/launchcelebration. That price includes a snack and beverage. Stargazer’s is located at 10 South Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs. Doors open at 5:00pm. Onsite tickets are $30.

More information is available at http://www.togetherforcos.org/.


