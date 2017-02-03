IndyBlog

Friday, February 3, 2017

Arts

Platform at G44 Gallery adds showcase for artisans, makers

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 4:51 PM

The new Platform at G44 features pieces from local artists and artisans.
  • Gundega Spons
  • The new Platform at G44 features pieces from local artists and artisans.
G44 Gallery owner Gundega Spons has teamed up with Karen Khoury, curator at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts, for a new venture in the existing G44 space on 8th Street. It's called Platform at G44, and it'll be a dedicated space for crafted, giftable items by local artists and makers.

"It came about because Karen and I felt there was an [unfilled] niche in the community," says Spons. “The quality of work and talent [in the Springs] needs to be showcased... [we're] proud to have a venue to sell it and display it.”

Platform will feature works in a wide variety of media, including jewelry, pottery, woodwork and paper. They've already acquired small works from Morgan Pfaelzer, Michelle McMann, Cass Mullane, Liz Kettle and more.

“G44 is still here. Platform is just a part of it, a new venture," Spons says. Platform will use an underutilized part of the gallery, furnished with beetle-rot pine shelves and desks made by Frank and Alex Frey.

Spons has also added hours to the gallery — it's open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.

