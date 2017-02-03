Tim Mitros finds life after city of Colorado Springs gig

click to enlarge
Pam Zubeck
Tim Mitros has been hired by a local developer.
Well, that didn't take long.
Tim Mitros, forced out of his job on Dec. 27 as engineering program manager
with the city of Colorado Springs' Office of Emergency Management, has accepted a job with Gary Erickson, the developer of Polaris Pointe in north Colorado Springs.
Mitros will oversee the Copper Ridge Metropolitan District, which is the vehicle through which Erickson will extend Powers Boulevard from Interstate 25 to Voyager Parkway, he says.
This is a natural fit, Mitros says, because while at the city, he became familiar with that project.
"I feel really good about it, because I'd been working off and on for five years with Gary anyway, so I have a lot of knowledge about it," he says. His new role also will necessarily require close interface with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Erickson's project includes a large shopping area in the area where Bass Pro shop already has opened.