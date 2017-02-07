Skorman leaves Save Cheyenne

As of, Tuesday, February 7th, Richard Skorman, President of Save Cheyenne, the non-profit formed to challenge the City's Land Swap of Strawberry Fields to the Broadmoor, will resign from the Board. Many of you are aware that Mr. Skorman has decided to run for City Council.
Skorman says, "This was a tough decision because I am very passionate about Save Cheyenne's mission to challenge the City's Land Swap of Strawberry Fields to the Broadmoor. However, I need to step down because I am running for City Council in District 3, and I want to devote as much time as possible to my campaign. I will continue to work as a private citizen for the goals of Save Cheyenne."
On behalf of all the supporters of Save Cheyenne, the Board extends a heartfelt vote of thanks to Richard for the, literally, thousands of hours of time and effort he has devoted over the past year to to preserve Strawberry Fields as public open space. While we regret his need to step down, we fully understand that running for public office is an enormous commitment. We wish him every success in his election campaign and look forward to having him as a continued strong voice for parks, trails and open space.
I was physically assaulted by an officer there. I have pictures and a formal statement…
Discovery "news" is theocratic propoganda. It wouldn't pass a basic 6th grade level quality test…
We all know why Mitros was let go. He was getting too close to the…