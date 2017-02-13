City Council employees set for raises

click to enlarge
-
Pam Zubeck
-
Denny Nester: Happy to get a raise.
I guess you could say the Colorado Springs City Council is pretty tight with your money.
At least, there are two people who work for the nine-member Council who might think so.
Auditor Denny Nester
is set to get a raise, but it works out to be only 1.7 percent. Of course, the dollar value is $2,558, which isn't chicken feed.
His current salary, effective March 29, 2015, is $146,223 a year. After the bump, his pay will be $148,781. The change is to become effective Jan. 1, 2017, which means he'll get a little boost for back pay to that date.
As for Council Administrator Eileen Lynch Gonzalez,
she's also up for a raise of only 1 percent — $878. Her current pay, effective on April 7, 2015, is $87,781. Her new annual salary will be $88,659, which would become effective on Jan. 1, 2017, also.
Council members will vote on the raises in coming weeks.