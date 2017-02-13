IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017

City Gov

City Council employees set for raises

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge Denny Nester: Happy to get a raise. - PAM ZUBECK
  • Pam Zubeck
  • Denny Nester: Happy to get a raise.
I guess you could say the Colorado Springs City Council is pretty tight with your money.

At least, there are two people who work for the nine-member Council who might think so.

Auditor Denny Nester is set to get a raise, but it works out to be only 1.7 percent. Of course, the dollar value is $2,558, which isn't chicken feed.

His current salary, effective March 29, 2015, is $146,223 a year. After the bump, his pay will be $148,781. The change is to become effective Jan. 1, 2017, which means he'll get a little boost for back pay to that date.

As for Council Administrator Eileen Lynch Gonzalez, she's also up for a raise of only 1 percent — $878. Her current pay, effective on April 7, 2015, is $87,781. Her new annual salary will be $88,659, which would become effective on Jan. 1, 2017, also.

Council members will vote on the raises in coming weeks.

Tags: , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Colorado Springs City Council, taxes

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

City Gov (19)

Local News (18)

Politics (17)

Arts (5)

Business (5)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation