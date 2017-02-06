Lady Gaga announces Pepsi Center show

click to enlarge Panom / Shutterstock

Wax figure of Lady Gaga at Madame Tussauds ... Or is it?

Despite Alex Jones’s dire predictions, Satanic symbolism was conspicuously absent from Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance. But there’s still hope for Gaga's fans and detractors here in Colorado: Concert promoters Live Nation has just announced that the artist will be headlining the Pepsi Convention Center on December 12.Tickets for the show go on sale next Monday, Feb. 20, and Gaga’s legion of fans —or, as she likes to call them, Little Monsters — should prepare for the fact that there’s a limit of eight tickets per transaction on all first-day sales. And with 150 million singles sold, chances are that the show won't take more than a day to sell out.Will Gaga jump off the roof of the Pepsi Center, or be watched over by a horde of red-white-and-blue drones, or reprise any of her other Super Bowl stunts? Who knows?But in the meantime, we have these videos of Gaga's half time performance as well as Jones’ unhinged tirade, both of which are too entertaining not to ignore.