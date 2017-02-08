Lady Gaga, Muse, and Rise Against on sale soon

click to enlarge inmedialv / Shutterstock

Following her high-energy Super Bowl performance, pop icon Lady Gaga surprised Colorado fans with the morning-after announcement of a show at Denver’s Pepsi Center. Granted, it’s ten months away, but given the enthusiasm of her fan-base, tickets are likely to sell out quickly once they go on sale Feb. 20.In other new concert announcements, Rise Against and Deftones have also announced a Pepsi Center date, for which they’ll be co-headlining, while the Black Sheep will be putting three new shows on sale this coming Friday.And with that, here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements:Marquis Theater, May 4Black Sheep, May 6Summit Music Hall, May 7Black Sheep, May 21Black Sheep, June 9Pepsi Center, June 30Red Rocks, Sept. 18Pepsi Center, Dec. 12