Riffs

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Entertainment / Music

Lady Gaga, Muse, and Rise Against on sale soon

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 8:56 AM


click to enlarge INMEDIALV / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • inmedialv / Shutterstock
Following her high-energy Super Bowl performance, pop icon Lady Gaga surprised Colorado fans with the morning-after announcement of a show at Denver’s Pepsi Center. Granted, it’s ten months away, but given the enthusiasm of her fan-base, tickets are likely to sell out quickly once they go on sale Feb. 20.

In other new concert announcements, Rise Against and Deftones have also announced a Pepsi Center date, for which they’ll be co-headlining, while the Black Sheep will be putting three new shows on sale this coming Friday.

And with that, here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements:

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Frank Iero and the Patience, Marquis Theater, May 4

As It Is, Black Sheep, May 6

Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Summit Music Hall, May 7

The Dear Hunter, Black Sheep, May 21

Suffocation, Black Sheep, June 9

Rise Against, Deftones, Pepsi Center, June 30

Muse, Red Rocks, Sept. 18

ON SALE MONDAY, FEB. 20

• Lady Gaga, Pepsi Center, Dec. 12

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Riffs

Top Topics in Riffs

Entertainment (2)

Music (2)

Sports (1)

More

Blogroll

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation