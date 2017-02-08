Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Lady Gaga, Muse, and Rise Against on sale soon
Following her high-energy Super Bowl performance, pop icon Lady Gaga surprised Colorado fans with the morning-after announcement of a show at Denver’s Pepsi Center. Granted, it’s ten months away, but given the enthusiasm of her fan-base, tickets are likely to sell out quickly once they go on sale Feb. 20.
In other new concert announcements, Rise Against and Deftones have also announced a Pepsi Center date, for which they’ll be co-headlining, while the Black Sheep will be putting three new shows on sale this coming Friday.
And with that, here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements:
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEB. 10
• Frank Iero and the Patience,
Marquis Theater, May 4
• As It Is,
Black Sheep, May 6
• Me First & The Gimme Gimmes,
Summit Music Hall, May 7
• The Dear Hunter,
Black Sheep, May 21
• Suffocation,
Black Sheep, June 9
• Rise Against, Deftones,
Pepsi Center, June 30
• Muse,
Red Rocks, Sept. 18
ON SALE MONDAY, FEB. 20
• Lady Gaga,
Pepsi Center, Dec. 12
