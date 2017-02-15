Sturgill Simpson at Red Rocks, Descendents, Metallica, and more Colorado show announcements

click to enlarge Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock

Hopefully, all of you Little Monsters have already saved up enough allowance money to pounce on tickets for Lady Gaga's Dec. 12 Pepsi Center appearance. According to promoter Live Nation, all of the “Joanne World Tour” dates that went on sale last week sold out immediately, so expect her Denver show to do the same this coming Monday, February 21.And now that you’ve been properly warned, here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements:Red Rocks, Morrison Sept. 25Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, June 7Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver, July 14Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver July 16Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, July 22Pepsi Center, Denver, Dec. 12