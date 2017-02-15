Sturgill Simpson at Red Rocks, Descendents, Metallica, and more Colorado show announcements

click to enlarge
Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock
Hopefully, all of you Little Monsters have already saved up enough allowance money to pounce on tickets for Lady Gaga's Dec. 12 Pepsi Center appearance. According to promoter Live Nation, all of the “Joanne World Tour” dates that went on sale last week sold out immediately, so expect her Denver show to do the same this coming Monday, February 21.
And now that you’ve been properly warned, here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements:
On sale Thursday, Feb. 16
• Sturgill Simpson,
Red Rocks, Morrison Sept. 25
On sale Friday, Feb. 17
• Metallica,
Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, June 7
• Jack Johnson,
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver, July 14
• Blondie w/ Garbage,
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver July 16
• Descendents,
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, July 22
On sale Monday, Feb 20
• Lady Gaga,
Pepsi Center, Denver, Dec. 12