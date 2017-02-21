Riffs

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Entertainment / Music

Rakim, Pixies and Midnight Oil top latest show announcements

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 8:43 AM

click to enlarge Paid in full: Rakim onstage - FLOWIZM
  • Flowizm
  • Paid in full: Rakim onstage

This week is a big one for fans of Chris Stapleton and Incubus. Actually, let’s make that “Chris Stapleton or Incubus,” since that’s one Venn diagram without much overlap. Tickets for both artists' Red Rocks shows go on sale this coming Friday, along with Denver dates by Pixies and a reunited Midnight Oil.

Closer to home, the biggest news is that Rakim — the god-like emcee who teamed up with producer Eric B. for “Paid in Full” and other groundbreaking hip-hop masterpieces — will be playing the Black Sheep on March 16. Those tickets are already on sale, so don't sleep on that one.

Meanwhile, here's this week’s full list of new show announcements:

On sale Friday, Feb. 24

 Cowboy Mouth, Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 15
• The Slackers, Marquis Theater, Denver, May 2 & 3
• Balance and Composure, Black Sheep, May 3
• Everclear, Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 20
• Midnight Oil, Paramount Theatre, Denver, May 23
• Chris Stapleton, Red Rocks, Morrison, May 23
• Incubus, Red Rocks, Morrison, Oct. 3
• Pixies, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 18

On sale now

• Dan Deacon, Marquis Theater, Denver, March 9
• Rakim, Black Sheep, March 16
• Adelita’s Way, Black Sheep, April 6
• Wovenhand, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 28

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Riffs

Top Topics in Riffs

Music (4)

Entertainment (3)

Sports (1)

More

Blogroll

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation