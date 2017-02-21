Rakim, Pixies and Midnight Oil top latest show announcements

click to enlarge
Flowizm
Paid in full: Rakim onstage
This week is a big one for fans of Chris Stapleton and Incubus. Actually, let’s make that “Chris Stapleton or
Incubus,” since that’s one Venn diagram without much overlap. Tickets for both artists' Red Rocks shows go on sale this coming Friday, along with Denver dates by Pixies and a reunited Midnight Oil.
Closer to home, the biggest news is that Rakim — the god-like emcee who teamed up with producer Eric B. for “Paid in Full” and other groundbreaking hip-hop masterpieces — will be playing the Black Sheep on March 16. Those tickets are already on sale, so don't sleep on that one.
Meanwhile, here's this week’s full list of new show announcements:
On sale Friday, Feb. 24
• Cowboy Mouth,
Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 15
• The Slackers,
Marquis Theater, Denver, May 2 & 3
• Balance and Composure,
Black Sheep, May 3
• Everclear,
Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 20
• Midnight Oil,
Paramount Theatre, Denver, May 23
• Chris Stapleton,
Red Rocks, Morrison, May 23
• Incubus,
Red Rocks, Morrison, Oct. 3
• Pixies,
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 18
On sale now
• Dan Deacon,
Marquis Theater, Denver, March 9
• Rakim,
Black Sheep, March 16
• Adelita’s Way,
Black Sheep, April 6
• Wovenhand,
Marquis Theater, Denver, April 28