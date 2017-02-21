Rakim, Pixies and Midnight Oil top latest show announcements

click to enlarge Flowizm

Paid in full: Rakim onstage

This week is a big one for fans of Chris Stapleton and Incubus. Actually, let’s make that “Chris StapletonIncubus,” since that’s one Venn diagram without much overlap. Tickets for both artists' Red Rocks shows go on sale this coming Friday, along with Denver dates by Pixies and a reunited Midnight Oil.Closer to home, the biggest news is that Rakim — the god-like emcee who teamed up with producer Eric B. for “Paid in Full” and other groundbreaking hip-hop masterpieces — will be playing the Black Sheep on March 16. Those tickets are already on sale, so don't sleep on that one.Meanwhile, here's this week’s full list of new show announcements:Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 15Marquis Theater, Denver, May 2 & 3Black Sheep, May 3Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 20Paramount Theatre, Denver, May 23Red Rocks, Morrison, May 23Red Rocks, Morrison, Oct. 3Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 18Marquis Theater, Denver, March 9Black Sheep, March 16Black Sheep, April 6Marquis Theater, Denver, April 28