E-40, Modest Mouse, John Mayer and Depeche Mode top new Colorado show announcements

click to enlarge Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock

So who else out there remembers hyphy, that short-lived but much-loved '90s sub-genre that had Bay Area hip-hop fans ghost-riding the whip with their stunna shades on?If you were among them, you’ll want to have your credit card handy this Friday morning when tickets for E-40’s Denver date go on sale. The purveyor of “Tell Me When To Go” and other hyphy hit will be performing May 9 at Summit Music Hall.Meanwhile, here's this week’s full list of new show announcements and on-sale dates:Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 9Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 6Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 15Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, July 14Pepsi Center, Denver, July 19Pepsi Center, Denver, Aug. 25