Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Entertainment / Music

E-40, Modest Mouse, John Mayer and Depeche Mode top new Colorado show announcements

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 3:58 PM

  Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock
So who else out there remembers hyphy, that short-lived but much-loved '90s sub-genre that had Bay Area hip-hop fans ghost-riding the whip with their stunna shades on?

If you were among them, you’ll want to have your credit card handy this Friday morning when tickets for E-40’s Denver date go on sale. The purveyor of “Tell Me When To Go” and other hyphy hit will be performing May 9 at Summit Music Hall.

Meanwhile, here's this week’s full list of new show announcements and on-sale dates:

On sale Friday, March 3

• E-40, Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 9
• Modest Mouse, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 6
• At the Drive In, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 15
• All Time Low, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, July 14

On sale Saturday, March 4
• John Mayer, Pepsi Center, Denver, July 19

On sale Friday, March 10
• Depeche Mode, Pepsi Center, Denver, Aug. 25

