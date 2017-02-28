E-40, Modest Mouse, John Mayer and Depeche Mode top new Colorado show announcements

click to enlarge
Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock
So who else out there remembers hyphy, that short-lived but much-loved '90s sub-genre that had Bay Area hip-hop fans ghost-riding the whip with their stunna shades on?
If you were among them, you’ll want to have your credit card handy this Friday morning when tickets for E-40’s Denver date go on sale. The purveyor of “Tell Me When To Go” and other hyphy hit will be performing May 9 at Summit Music Hall.
Meanwhile, here's this week’s full list of new show announcements and on-sale dates:
On sale Friday, March 3
• E-40,
Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 9
• Modest Mouse,
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 6
• At the Drive In,
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 15
• All Time Low,
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, July 14
On sale Saturday, March 4
• John Mayer,
Pepsi Center, Denver, July 19
On sale Friday, March 10
• Depeche Mode,
Pepsi Center, Denver, Aug. 25