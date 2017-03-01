Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Flux Capacitor to host town hall gathering
Posted
By Bill Forman
on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 12:42 PM
click to enlarge
Flux Capacitor, the all-ages venue that's seeking a new location after being forced to shut its doors back in December
, wants your input. The venue will be hosting a “Town Hall Meeting”
at 5:30 Thursday afternoon, which will include a community dialogue and, of course, music.
In preparation for the event, local musician Brian Elyo, AKA Mobdividual, is putting together a slide show to play while folks are filing in. If you have photos of your own special moments at the venue, you can reach out to Brian via his Facebook page
.
Here are the full details:
Community stakeholders, musicians, artists, organizers, cultural organizations, and all lovers of the Flux are invited to a meeting and presentation about the future of this beloved community art and music venue!
Come show your support for the Flux, share what the space has meant to you, and learn what you can do to help the project take its next steps. We'll have a short presentation about the past, present and future of the Flux, followed by engaging in positive community dialogue.
If you have a great story about feeling welcome, getting sober, meeting friends, starting your first band, or anything else, please come to this event and share it! With music from Tejon Street Corner Thieves!
Date: Thursday, March 2
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: The Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E Costilla Street 80903 (West Reception Hall)
Tags: Flux Capacitor, music, concerts, venues, Image