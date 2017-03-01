Flux Capacitor to host town hall gathering

Community stakeholders, musicians, artists, organizers, cultural organizations, and all lovers of the Flux are invited to a meeting and presentation about the future of this beloved community art and music venue!
Come show your support for the Flux, share what the space has meant to you, and learn what you can do to help the project take its next steps. We'll have a short presentation about the past, present and future of the Flux, followed by engaging in positive community dialogue.
If you have a great story about feeling welcome, getting sober, meeting friends, starting your first band, or anything else, please come to this event and share it! With music from Tejon Street Corner Thieves!
Date: Thursday, March 2
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: The Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E Costilla Street 80903 (West Reception Hall)
