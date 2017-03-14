Ticket alert: Father John Misty, Brad Paisley, Paul Simon on sale Friday

click to enlarge
Four years ago, Father John Misty played the 450-capacity Black Sheep, and it did not sellout. But hey, no problem if you missed it: Father John will be playing Red Rocks on Aug. 25, and tickets going on sale this Friday. (Oddly enough, his old band Fleet Foxes will be playing the same venue on Sept. 27.)
And with that cautionary tale, here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements:
On sale Friday, March 17
• Tajmo:
The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, June 2
• Blackbear
, Summit Music Hall, Denver, June 4
• Paul Simon,
Red Rocks, Morrison, June 28
• Brad Paisley,
Pepsi Center, Denver, July 15
• Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony,
Red Rocks, Morrison, July 16
• Father John Misty,
Red Rocks, Morrison, Aug. 25
• JJ Grey & Mofro, North Mississippi Allstars, and Anders Osborne,
Red Rocks, Morrison, Sept. 22
On sale Saturday, March 18
• Hanson, Summit Music Hall,
Denver, Oct. 14