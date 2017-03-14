Riffs

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Ticket alert: Father John Misty, Brad Paisley, Paul Simon on sale Friday

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 9:00 PM

click to enlarge 635971144255312881526567014_father.jpg
Four years ago, Father John Misty played the 450-capacity Black Sheep, and it did not sellout. But hey, no problem if you missed it: Father John will be playing Red Rocks on Aug. 25, and tickets going on sale this Friday. (Oddly enough, his old band Fleet Foxes will be playing the same venue on Sept. 27.)

And with that cautionary tale, here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements:

On sale Friday, March 17

• Tajmo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, June 2
• Blackbear, Summit Music Hall, Denver, June 4
• Paul Simon, Red Rocks, Morrison, June 28
• Brad Paisley, Pepsi Center, Denver, July 15
• Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony, Red Rocks, Morrison, July 16
• Father John Misty, Red Rocks, Morrison, Aug. 25
• JJ Grey & Mofro, North Mississippi Allstars, and Anders Osborne, Red Rocks, Morrison, Sept. 22

On sale Saturday, March 18

• Hanson, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Oct. 14



Tags: , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Riffs

Top Topics in Riffs

Music (4)

Entertainment (3)

More

Blogroll

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation