Riffs

Friday, March 17, 2017

Entertainment / Music

Gazette predicts big things for Elton John

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 5:25 PM

The Colorado Springs Gazette was not technically incorrect with Friday’s front page caption about Elton John selling more than 250 thousand albums. But it was also a bit of an understatement, given the fact that Elton has actually sold more than 250 million records over the course of a five-decade career.

Be that as it may, Friday night’s show ended up breaking three Broadmoor World Arena records, according to promoters. It was the venue's highest-grossing single event ever. Tickets sold out in just 22 minutes. And, last but not least, Elton set a new World Arena record for most tickets sold to a single event, drawing an audience of more than 9,000. Which, we should also note, is more than nine.



