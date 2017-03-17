Gazette predicts big things for Elton John

click to enlarge

The Colorado Springs Gazette was not technically incorrect with Friday’s front page caption about Elton John selling more than 250 thousand albums. But it was also a bit of an understatement, given the fact that Elton has actually sold more than 250records over the course of a five-decade career.Be that as it may, Friday night’s show ended up breaking three Broadmoor World Arena records, according to promoters. It was the venue's highest-grossing single event ever. Tickets sold out in just 22 minutes. And, last but not least, Elton set a new World Arena record for most tickets sold to a single event, drawing an audience of more than 9,000. Which, we should also note, is more than nine.