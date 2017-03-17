Friday, March 17, 2017
Gazette predicts big things for Elton John
Posted
By Bill Forman
on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 5:25 PM
The Colorado Springs Gazette was not technically incorrect with Friday’s front page caption about Elton John selling more than 250 thousand albums. But it was also a bit of an understatement, given the fact that Elton has actually sold more than 250 million
records over the course of a five-decade career.
Be that as it may, Friday night’s show ended up breaking three Broadmoor World Arena records, according to promoters. It was the venue's highest-grossing single event ever. Tickets sold out in just 22 minutes. And, last but not least, Elton set a new World Arena record for most tickets sold to a single event, drawing an audience of more than 9,000. Which, we should also note, is more than nine.
Tags: Elton John, Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs Gazette, media, music, concerts, Image