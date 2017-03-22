Our MeadowGrass Music Festival playlist should hold you over until May

click to enlarge
Now that it’s complete, the lineup for this year's MeadowGrass Music Festival
looks pretty stellar.
Since we last checked in, they’ve added local favorites such as in/PLANES and Xanthe Alexis, plus some big names in folk, bluegrass, Americana and blues.
Among these, look forward to a Saturday performance by Detroit-based Escaping Pavement, an Americana duo that’ll bring some energy to the stage. More traditional folksters can enjoy the mainstage later that same night with Joan Osborne, a prolific musician in her own right, who will be signing a selection of songs by Bob Dylan for that authentic outdoor music fest feel.
Other notable names include singer-songwriter Heather Maloney and Denver’s own Covenhoven. But instead of listening to us describe them to you, check out our updated MeadowGrass playlist below, where you can listen to the best tunes from the festival’s upcoming performers.
Hopefully this will satisfy your itch for Americana until Memorial Day weekend.