Beck, Shins, Lindsay Buckingham & Christine McVie announce on-sale ticket dates 

click to enlarge
-
Fleetwood Mac's Buckingham and McVie
A half century of nostalgia is drifting into Colorado this week, thanks to the announcement of upcoming on-sale dates for shows ranging from The Shins and Spoon to Lindsay Buckingham & Christine McVie.
Red Rocks is responsible for a good number of these "legacy acts," including an especially eclectic pairing of Beck and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. (Actually, Florida Georgia Line and Nelly hooking up at the Pepsi Center sounds pretty special, too.)
In other dispatches from yesteryear, Hudson Gardens has just unveiled a summer season that includes Loverboy, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The B-52s, while Chautauqua Auditorium is taking a somewhat more subdued approach with Lucinda Williams and the Drive-By Truckers.
Here’s this week’s full list of new show announcements:
On sale Friday, April 14
• Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival,
multiple venues, Denver, June 2 & 3
• Beck, Preservation Hall Jazz Band,
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, July 11
• Dawes,
Ogden Theatre, Denver, July 22
• Reggae on the Rocks, feat. Sublime with Rome, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Fishbone, Inner Circle, Landon MacNamara, Judge Roughneck,
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Aug. 26
• Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Chris Lane,
Pepsi Center, Denver, Sept. 30
• The Shins, Spoon,
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Oct. 5
On sale Saturday, Apr. 22
• Lindsay Buckingham & Christine McVie,
Paramount Theatre, July 27
On sale now
• Loverboy, Survivor,
Hudson Gardens, Littleton, June 11
• Drive-By Truckers,
Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, June 16-17
• Donny & Marie Osmond,
Hudson Gardens, Littleton, July 18
• James McMurtry, Sarah Jarosz,
Boulder Theater, Boulder, July 21
• Gladys Knight,
Hudson Gardens, Littleton, July 23
• Chris Isaak,
Hudson Gardens, Littleton, July 28
• Lucinda Williams,
Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, July 31
• Lynyrd Skynyrd,
Hudson Gardens, Littleton, Aug. 6
• The B-52s,
Hudson Gardens, Littleton, Aug. 27
• Billy Brag,
Boulder Theater, Boulder, Oct. 12