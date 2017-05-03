Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Janet Jackson, and DJ Shadow top upcoming show announcements 

click to enlarge
Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock
Kendrick Lamar: When they're gone, they're gone.
So before we even get to concerts that go on sale over the next two weeks, you should know something that, for many of us, is more important than all of them combined: As we type this, the Pepsi Center site still shows some tickets being available for their July 29 Kendrick Lamar show
.
Our advice? Set his blog aside and buy your tickets now
. Because it's either that or risk being at the mercy of online resellers.
Meanwhile, here's this week’s full list of new show announcements and on sale dates:
On sale Friday, May 5
• Miike Snow,
Black Sheep, June 6
• Mix Master Mike,
Summit Music Hall, Denver, June 7
• Pelican,
Marquis Theater, Denver, Aug. 21
• Decapitated, with Thy Art Is Murder,
Summit Music Hall, Denver, Aug. 29
• Janet Jackson,
Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 17
• Fall Out Boy,
Pepsi Center, Denver, Nov. 10
On sale Friday, May 12
• Linkin Park,
Pepsi Center, Denver, Aug. 28
• Halsey,
Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 29
On sale now
• Twin Peaks,
Project Pabst Denver, May 20
• George Clinton & Parliament/Funkadelic,
Ogden Theatre, June 18,
• DJ Shadow,
Ogden Theatre, Denver, July 11
• Earth Wind & Fire, with Chic feat. Nile Rogers, Pepsi Center, Denver, July 20
• Thievery Corporation, with DeVotchKa,
Red Rocks, Morrison, Aug. 5