Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Janet Jackson, and DJ Shadow top upcoming show announcements 

Kendrick Lamar: When they're gone, they're gone.

So before we even get to concerts that go on sale over the next two weeks, you should know something that, for many of us, is more important than all of them combined: As we type this, the Pepsi Center site still shows some tickets being available for their July 29 Kendrick Lamar show Our advice? Set his blog aside and buy your tickets now . Because it's either that or risk being at the mercy of online resellers.Meanwhile, here's this week’s full list of new show announcements and on sale dates:Black Sheep, June 6Summit Music Hall, Denver, June 7Marquis Theater, Denver, Aug. 21Summit Music Hall, Denver, Aug. 29Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 17Pepsi Center, Denver, Nov. 10Pepsi Center, Denver, Aug. 28Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 29Project Pabst Denver, May 20Ogden Theatre, June 18,Ogden Theatre, Denver, July 11• Earth Wind & Fire, with Chic feat. Nile Rogers, Pepsi Center, Denver, July 20Red Rocks, Morrison, Aug. 5